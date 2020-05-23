Moms

Stars’ Most Outrageous Push Presents: Designer Bags, Motorcycles and More

By
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber push present
 Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
18
14 / 18

Naomi Watts

Following Alexander’s 2007 birth, Liev Schreiber gave the King Kong star a diamond platinum locket.

Back to top