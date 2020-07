The One

The former Bravo star gushed about want babies with Clark during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January 2019, months before the Italy native proposed to her. “Everything’s in the cards and I don’t even care about the order,” she said, commenting about her future. “I don’t know when the moment was [I knew he was The One]. I can’t even remember when the moment was. There was something that just, like, switched.”