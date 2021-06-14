Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Babies’ Cutest Playdate Photos: Hartford, Ocean and More

By
Inside Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay’s Lake Playdate With 2 Kids: Photos
Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay with their kids. Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
6
1 / 6
podcast

Summer and Cruz

“On a Summer Cruz,” Cartwright captioned an Instagram photo from a June 2021 yacht ride.

Back to top