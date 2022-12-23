Back at it! Stephanie Matto is continuing her popular fart selling business following her recent health scare.

“Shipping out just in time for Christmas, thousand dollar fart filled ornaments for your 🌲 by Tania [Maduro] and Stephanie,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 32, captioned an Instagram video earlier this month. In the clip, she and fellow 90 Day alum Maduro, 31, danced in festive outfits while holding up their merchandise.

Matto’s business venture first made headlines late last year when she revealed in a YouTube video that she had made more than $100,000 by bottling up her farts and selling them to paying customers.

“I think the moment that I knew, like, ‘Wow, I’ve really made it,’ was when Lance Bass from ‘NSync commented on my jarred farts TikTok,” the Before the 90 Days alum said in her December 2021 video. “P.S., Lance — if you’d like a jar for free, I’d love to send you one, so just let me know. Slide in the DMs.”

She continued at the time: “I have perfected my craft. I kind of feel like I am the Einstein of fart jars at this point because I’ve figured out the perfect formula for making the most in the least amount of time but also causing me the least amount of pain.”

Amid her lucrative side hustle, Matto experienced severe gas pains and went to the local hospital for further evaluation.

“I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup. I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward,” the 90 Day: The Single Life personality told Jam Press in January. “It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”

Matto’s doctor encouraged her to change her diet while she opted to also change her business model.

“It actually comes at a good time because the fart business was both physically and mentally exhausting, and I’m refocusing my efforts on my fart jar NFT project as well as a ‘build-a-brand’ business course for girls!” she told In Touch earlier this year. “There’s a lot still for me to do in this world and I’m glad I’m not stopping anytime soon! Very grateful!”

The YouTube personality rose to fame on Before the 90 Days season 4 amid her relationship with Australian resident Erika Owens. The pair, who split during the May 2020 finale, were first same-sex couple to appear on the reality TV series.

“There’s people that have been following my social media for a long time, and I’m sure they’re probably very caught off guard,” Matto exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020 of publicly coming out as bisexual. “And then also my family, their reaction— their approval means a lot to me. So I want to feel accepted.”

She added at the time: “A lot of people might wonder why did I decide to do it now and on television? It’s pretty crazy, but I’m a pretty crazy person. I felt like this was like ripping the Band-Aid off, like, the ultimate coming out. You can’t back out now, you just got to do it. You got to jump right in.”