Anna Kendrick Clarifies Comments About Being Miserable Filming Twilight

Blame it on the weather! Anna Kendrick shed some light on why she called working on the Twilight saga “miserable” — and shared that it was just a lighthearted dig at their filming conditions.

“Oh. I thought we stopped doing this ‘actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway’ s–t in like 2014,” the actress, 34, tweeted on Wednesday, June 10. “U okay hun?”

Kendrick starred as Jessica Stanley in the 2008 film Twilight, which was based on the novel by Stephanie Meyer. She also appeared in its sequels New Moon in 2009, Eclipse in 2010 and 2011’s Breaking Dawn – Part 1. Kendrick was absent from the series’ conclusion in 2012’s Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The Pitch Perfect star recounted her time filming the Twilight saga earlier this month in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she shared that filming had its rough moments.

“I just remember being so cold and miserable, and I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people, and I’m sure that we would be friends in a different time, but I want to murder everyone,’” the Maine native recalled.

However, Kendrick said that the uncomfortable conditions brought the cast together.

“Although it was also kind of bonding,” she said. “There was something about it that was like, you go through some trauma event. Like, you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you’re kind of bonded for life.”

The Twilight movies starred Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black), Ashley Greene (Alice Cullen), Kellan Lutz (Emmett Cullen), Nikki Reed (Rosalie Hale), Jackson Rathbone (Jasper Hale), Peter Facinelli (Carlisle Cullen), Billy Burke (Charlie Swan) and Elizabeth Reaser (Esme Cullen).

Kendrick also joked about her smaller role in Breaking Dawn – Part 1, where she only appeared in one scene.

“It was just a wedding scene, where again I’m like, ‘These people are so weird,’ and you’re in half-frozen mud, in what was the final scene of filming for everybody,” she said. “I get to come in and work for a week or two, and everyone else has been giving their blood, sweat and tears to the project for months. I show up at the end and I’m like, ‘Guys, we did it. It’s over.’”