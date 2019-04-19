Not dwelling on the past. Ariana Grande has too much going on in her life to worry about what’s going on between ex-fiancé Pete Davidson and girlfriend Kate Beckinsale.

“Ariana is so busy doing her own thing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The pop star, 25, who took the stage with ‘NSync at Coachella on Sunday, April 14, is currently in the midst of her Sweetener world tour, which includes both U.S. and overseas stops and will run through October 13.

Grande spoke out about the emotional toll of performing the songs she wrote about her recent life experiences, which included calling off her engagement to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2018 and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September, to fans on Twitter on Thursday, April 18.

“Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you,” one commenter wrote, to which the Nickelodeon alum replied, “Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.”

The Dirt actor, 25, and the Underworld star, 45, sparked dating buzz in January after she showed interest in him at a Golden Globes afterparty.

“Kate and Pete are still together and a couple,” the insider reveals to Us, adding, “Pete is very into her and they’re having fun.”

Unlike with Grande, to whom Davidson proposed after mere weeks, the source said the two “haven’t talked about getting engaged.”

Us reported in February that the “7 Rings” songstress wasn’t “bothered at all” by the twosome hooking up.

Last month, she posted a message about letting someone go. “Sometimes, the reason for letting someone go is because they can’t help but hurt you during this phase of their life,” her shared quote from author Horacio Jones read. “When you love someone deeply, you learn what demons live within them and you realize they are hurting you because they are hurting somewhere within themselves. They are fighting a battle within and may not even know it, so they take it out on you and fight you.”

