Ariana Madix is a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan — and she wholeheartedly approves of the pop star’s romance with Travis Kelce.

“I think she seems so happy and free,” Madix, 38, told Extra on Tuesday, November 21, when asked about Swift’s relationship. “I love that for her.”

Madix is a longtime Swiftie, who told the outlet that she desperately wants to attend Swift’s Eras Tour movie. While she’s yet to experience Swift’s live Eras experience, Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were able to dance to Swift’s “Cruel Summer” and “Lover” during Tuesday’s live broadcast. (The Vanderpump Rules star avoided elimination at the end of the night, advancing to next week’s semi-finals.)

Swift was not in attendance for the DWTS episode as she is currently performing the international leg of her Eras Tour. The singer brings the show to Sao Paulo on Friday, November 24. Throughout the tour, she’s had the support of boyfriend Kelce, 34.

Related: How Hollywood Is Reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Swift and Kelce first crossed paths in July, when the Kansas City Chiefs athlete attended her concert in Missouri. After admitting on his “New Heights” podcast that he was “butthurt” over not getting to meet Swift, she reached out.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce told WSJ. Magazine in a profile published on Monday, November 20. “She [later] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

As the pair started talking, they went on a few private dates before Swift attended her first Chiefs game on September 24. The Grammy winner sat in Travis’ private box next to his mother, Donna Kelce. Swift has since attended three more of Travis’ football games.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Travis returned the favor earlier this month, hitting up her Buenos Aires concert during his NFL bye week. During the show, Swift even gave Travis a subtle shout-out during her song “Karma.” She tweaked the lyrics to belt, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.” After the show, Swift ran into Travis’ arms and they passionately kissed.

“I’ve never been a man of words,” Travis further told WSJ. Magazine. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day.”

In Us Weekly’s latest cover story, on newsstands now, a source exclusively reveals that Swift and Travis’ relationship is “getting very serious” and that they are “in love.”

“Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis,” the insider notes, adding that the couple are planning to celebrate the holidays together.