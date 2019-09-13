



Here for it! When Ashley Wahler addressed her Hills: New Beginnings costar Kaitlynn Carter’s romance with Miley Cyrus, she showed her support for the duo.

“I’ve always been a fan of Miley and I’m really happy that Kaitlynn is really happy, so I think it’s good,” Wahler, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Luncheon to Celebrate BB Lifestyle on Thursday, September 12. “I think everybody, in the end, is where they’re supposed to be and I’m happy for everybody. I think that this whole season [of The Hills] was really about connecting everybody and finding our ways.”

She continued, “I think that’s really the conclusion of the first season, and next season will kind of divulge more into our individual lives and our businesses and what we want for our futures. And I think that’s really cool.”

Though Wahler noted how vocal she has been about Carter’s former relationship with Brody Jenner, she shared well-wishes for the exes. “I wish them the best,” she said. “I think that they’re both really, really happy now and I think that next season it’ll be a great opportunity to really see where everyone is at.”

Us confirmed that Carter and Jenner, who began dating in 2014, had parted ways one year after saying “I do” in Indonesia. Despite their romantic ceremony abroad, they never made their marriage legal in the States.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman said in a statement to Us on August 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

In the wake of their separation, an onlooker told Us that Jenner hung out with two women at MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas after wrapping a DJ set earlier that evening. The Foray cofounder, meanwhile, documented her Italian vacation with Cyrus, 26, and the singer’s big sister, Brandi, across social media.

Cyrus’ split with husband Liam Hemsworth was announced during their European adventure. Cyrus and Carter, however, were later spotted kissing during the trip. They have been inseparable ever since.

Like Carter, Jenner has moved on following their breakup. The reality TV star is currently dating model Josie Canseco.

An insider previously told Us that Jenner and Carter “separated on good terms and are still close friends,” adding that the Princes of Malibu alum “is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

