Audrina Patridge and Matt Chase Are No Longer Together

Audrina Patridge is no longer feeling the thrill of the Chase. The Hills star’s brief fling with bar owner Matt Chase is over.

“Matt and Audrina are no longer seeing each other, and Audrina is very much single,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Us first confirmed the romance in February. “They’ve been together for a little over a month,” an insider said of the pair at the time, adding that Chase is “really nice and sweet” with the 33-year-old.

That news came four months after Patridge and Ryan Cabrera called it quits on their five-month relationship in September. She and the singer, 36, previously dated for a few months in 2010. Before her second go-round with Cabrera, Patridge was married to Corey Bohan, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kirra. The reality TV star and the 37-year-old BMX pro split in September 2017 after 10 months of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in December 2018.

Speaking of Patridge’s exes, fans of The Hills can see her having a friendly dinner with Justin “Bobby” Brescia in the trailer for MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. (The former couple’s on-again off-again relationship supplied much of the drama of The Hills spinoff Laguna Beach.)

“It’s been great reconnecting with everyone and starting up where we left off basically,” Patridge told Us of the New Beginnings reboot in December. “It’s been a wild ride.”

In addition to Patridge and Brescia, the Hills alums Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port are all returning for the reboot. Joining the franchise are actress Mischa Barton, Brandon Thomas Lee, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV Monday, June 24.

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!