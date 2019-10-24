



A Canadian talk show host caught the attention of Billy Baldwin after claiming on air that his nephew-in-law Justin Bieber is soulmates with Selena Gomez and not Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

“I think that for Selena and Justin, they are each other’s Ones,” Marci Ien said on The Social on Wednesday, October 23. “And when it’s like that — even though they didn’t marry — when it’s like that, the person you’re with, like Hailey, knows that and knows it well.”

The journalist, 50, continued, “So, she may be Mrs. Bieber, but Selena will forever have his heart.”

The daytime talk show uploaded the clip on its Instagram account, prompting Hailey’s uncle Billy, 56, to respond in the comments section. “Really… wow!!” he wrote, adding a thumbs-down emoji.

There has been renewed attention on Justin and Hailey’s relationship since Gomez, 27, released her new single “Lose You to Love Me” earlier on Wednesday. Many fans pointed out that the lyrics seemingly reference the former Disney Channel star’s breakup from Justin, 25, particularly the line: “In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy.” (The on-off couple split in March 2018, three months before news broke that Justin and Hailey had been hooking up.)

“Although the song ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was cowritten and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively, debunking rumors that the track was inspired by Gomez’s 10-month romance with The Weeknd in 2017.

Minutes after the 13 Reasons Why executive producer dropped the single, Hailey, 22, posted a screenshot of Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko’s song “I’ll Kill You” on her Instagram Stories, which some fans insinuated to be her response. However, the model set the record straight in an Instagram comment later on Wednesday, writing, “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ this is complete BS.”

Gomez went live on Instagram on Wednesday night to address fans who accused Hailey of being shady, saying in part, “II do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I’m proud of.”

Justin and the Barney & Friends alum dated on and off from 2011 to 2014. They rekindled their romance in late 2017, but separated months later. Justin started seeing Hailey, whom he had previously dated, in June 2018, and they tied the knot that September.

