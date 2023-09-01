Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are inching closer to saying “I Do” for a second time.

“Wedding prep 🍝,” Pitt, 25, captioned an Instagram pic on Thursday, August 31, of the couple eating pasta in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Bachelor in Paradise season 7 alums previously revealed their intentions to hold a destination wedding in the Southern state.

“Why Charleston, South Carolina? We just kind of randomly picked the place. But it’s beautiful,” Amabile, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “And we really fell in love with our venue as soon as we walked in.”

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, Amabile and Pitt’s wedding guests are keeping them posted on their travel plans for the special day.

“See y’all soon,” fellow BiP alum Abigail Heringer, who got engaged to Noah Erb last month, gushed via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Pitt reposted the social media snap, gushing that it was “the perfect day to fly to Charleston.”

“Thanks to everyone who sent positive messages about the weather,” Pitt, who initially appeared on Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor, wrote in a second Instagram Story post on Thursday. “The storm has passed, people are flying in and it’s going to be a great weekend for a wedding!!”

Later that night, the couple went out to dinner with some of their early arrivals. Pitt solidified her bridal status by opting for a white, strapless Dissh gown. The evening concluded with a dance party at a local bar, which Amabile shared footage of via his Instagram Story.

In the video, the pair — who got married at a New York City courthouse last year — were joined by several members of Bachelor Nation, including Andrew Spencer and Heringer, 28.

Amabile and Pitt met on the BiP beach in 2021, getting engaged during the season finale. In October 2022, they surprised Bachelor fans when they spontaneously went to a New York City courthouse and got hitched.

“We started the wedding planning process and we were like, ‘This is gonna take a while. Why don’t we knock out the marriage thing?’” Amabile said during an episode of his now-defunct “Click Bait” podcast at the time. “We thought it would be fun. We had some friends that did it.”

Pitt and Amabile, who forgot to pick up wedding rings in time for the last-minute nuptials, always planned to hold a second ceremony.

“I think it was super weird at first. It’s taken me a little bit of getting used to saying husband, but not in a bad way! Like, it’s fun to say, we love saying it,” Pitt told Us in July, teasing that she picked out two wedding gowns for the Charleston celebration. “It’s just we were only ever fiancés for, like, a year and a half and now we’re husband and wife.”

The pair further revealed to Us at the time that they were in the middle of writing their wedding vows. BiP bartender Wells Adams, who had a front-row seat to their early romance, will be the officiant.