No beef here! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted enjoying date night at the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s ex-girlfriend Tina Louise‘s new restaurant.

Green, 47, embraced the restauranteur as he and Burgess, 35, entered her new eatery, Sugar Taco, according to photos posted by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, February 3.

The Desperate Housewives alum wore jeans and a t-shirt, which he paired with a casual denim jacket, during the Tuesday outing. His Dancing With the Stars pro girlfriend, meanwhile, kicked things up a notch in a black dress and knee-high boots.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story video, Louise showed Green and Burgess toasting to his former girlfriend’s success. They appeared to be sipping margaritas while enjoying a variety of menu offerings.

Green and Louise dated briefly in 2020 after he and estranged wife Megan Fox split in May of the same year. The Transformers actress filed for divorce in November 2020 after being married for a decade. They share three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. Fox has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

Green and Burgess, who began dating in 2020, spent New Year’s Eve together at the Four Seasons Resort in Hualalai, Hawaii, Us Weekly confirmed — the same resort where he and Fox, 34, tied the knot in 2010. The trip left fans buzzing about the status of Green and Burgess’ relationship.

They finally made it Instagram official on January 11. The Australian professional dancer shared a snap of her and Green locking lips with the caption, “Him.” She added a lips emoji as well. Burgess’ famous friends flocked to the comments to gush about the new relationship.

“Omg omg omg. I have no words,” Dancing With the Stars alum Jenna Johnson commented.

Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “There they are,” with heart emojis.

Speaking about the relationship with Access Hollywood days before the two confirmed on Instagram, the Masked Dancer judge said, “It’s all going really well right now. It’s early on, so we don’t have any labels or anything, obviously, but we’re really enjoying each other’s company.”

Green continued to gush about Burgess: “She’s super responsible and she’s super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now.”

Burgess confirmed to Us that she was seeing someone in December but was tight-lipped about the details.

“How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she said at the time. “I’m looking for that soulmate stuff — that thing where that something inside you recognizes that something inside them.”