Jason Alexander, Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, has been sentenced after allegedly trying to gain access into her home, Us Weekly can confirm.

A judge found Alexander, 40, guilty of aggravated trespassing and battery on Thursday, August 11, according to court documents viewed by Us. Alexander was initially arrested earlier this year for allegedly stalking the 40-year-old Crossroads star.

Alexander initially pleaded not guilty to all charges in June, according to the Associated Press before a Ventura County, California, judge ruled there was enough evidence against him to take the case to trial. At the time, Alexander was charged with a felony stalking count and misdemeanor charges of vandalism and battery and trespassing and refusing to leave private property. His bail was set at $100,000. (The other charges have since been dismissed after he plead no contest.)

Following the judge’s trial verdict, Alexander was ordered to serve 128 days in Ventura County Jail. A “no contact” protective order against him was granted to Spears and security guard Richard Eubeler.

Alexander — who was married to the pop star for 55 hours before their 2004 annulment — made headlines in June, revealing via social media he planned to enter her home shortly before her wedding to Sam Asghari.

“Britney Spears invited me here,” Alexander claimed during an Instagram Live video at the time. “She’s my first wife. My only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody [is] here but Sam. So where the f–k’s the family?”

Us confirmed that he was taken into police custody later that day after barging into her residence and confronting security guards on the premises. Spears, for her part, was granted a restraining order against him shortly after his arrest.

The “Circus” performer and the Hacks actor, 28, have not publicly addressed Alexander’s recent antics, while he claimed he remained cordial with his ex in the years following their split.

“We stay in contact pretty regularly in the last few months,” Alexander claimed to Us in August 2020, noting he wanted to win the former Mouseketeer back. “If they would give us an honest chance, you know? And she really wanted that I’d give it a shot. I’ve got love for her, definitely.”

Following her split from Alexander, Spears moved on with Kevin Federline and the pair wed in 2004 before their divorce nearly three years later. The now-exes share sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. The Celebrity Fit Club alum, 44, alleged earlier this month that the songstress and her sons have an estranged relationship after they were allegedly embarrassed by her revealing social media posts.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world,” Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Us in a statement on Thursday. “The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children.”

