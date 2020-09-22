Bachelor Nation is sending Cassie Randolph support amid her legal drama with Colton Underwood. The season 23 Bachelor contestant returned to social media on Monday, September 21, a week after she was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex.

“Be like the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full,” the 25-year-old grad student captioned a photo of herself from the beach on Monday.

“You inspire me 💕💕,” Alayah Benavidez, who competed on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, commented.

Fellow season 24 contestant MyKenna Dorn wrote, “Yes 💛💛💛 sending all the love to you babe.”

While Lauren Burnham, who is married to season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., left three red hearts on the pic, former Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock added, “You’re beautiful! 👌🏻✨”

Bachelor season 20 contestant Olivia Caridi and season 24 alum Kelsey Weier also sent love through red heart emojis.

“This pic and caption are perfect 💙,” Sydney Lotuaco, who appeared alongside Randolph on Underwood’s season of the ABC series, wrote.

Fellow season 23 alum Elyse Dehlbom added, “Love that smile and YOU!”

Randolph and Underwood, 28, announced their split in May after more than a year of dating. Their breakup made headlines again earlier this month after the Huntington Beach resident accused the former football player of harassment.

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Randolph wrote that she felt “fearful for her safety,” accusing Underwood of incessant phone calls, sending “unsettling text messages” and placing “a tracking device on her vehicle.” Randolph also accused Underwood of watching her Los Angeles apartment, claiming that he told friends that “he goes on multiple walks a day to Ms. Randolph’s apartment building.” He was allegedly spotted at her family home in the middle of the night on more than one occasion.

Underwood was subsequently was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph until October 6 when the exes are expected to appear at a court hearing. While the First Time author has gone quiet on social media amid the accusations, Underwood’s rep told Us, “As this is a legal matter, we cannot provide any comment at this time.”

