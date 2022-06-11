Let him introduce himself while there’s some time to kill! Despite having a starring role in the Descendants franchise and making it to the finale on The Masked Singer, there’s still plenty about Cheyenne Jackson that fans don’t know — but now, he’s spilling all his secrets exclusively with Us Weekly.

The Broadway veteran, 46, has notably appeared on episodes of Call Me Kat, Julie and the Phantoms, Glee and American Horror Story — the latter of which he costarred alongside Lady Gaga.

“I love Gaga,” Jackson previously told Us in October 2019. “We’ve remained friends. She’s just amazing … and she’s remained grounded and cool and awesome. I’d never done a nude scene [before AHS]. I was 40 years old, and I was like, ‘Here we go.’ And she’s comfortable with nudity. I was like, ‘All right!’”

When the Washington native is not belting out musical numbers or tackling dramatic monologues, he’s a doting dad to 5-year-old twins Willow and Ethan, whom he shares with his husband, Jason Landau.

“They’re incredible,” Jackson gushed about his little ones during a November 2021 appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop. “We never stop thinking about them. I drop them off at school and literally, I sit in the parking lot and I look at pictures of them. I just dropped them off!”

Scroll below to learn more about the American Woman alum:

1. My favorite workout is any Peloton class taught by Jess King. She’ll motivate you to do just about anything.

2. My favorite song I sang on The Masked Singer was “La Copa de la Vida.” Ricky [Martin] is a friend, and he thought it was the best idea!

3. My kids love Descendants 3 and The Masked Singer, so I really am the coolest dad right now. They’ll figure out in a couple years I’m not, but for now, I’m the coolest!

4. The weirdest day I had on the set of American Horror Story was when I was naked in bed with Lady Gaga [depicting] a threesome because I’m the biggest Gaga fan. She was so much more comfortable with being naked than I was.

5. People confuse Matt Bomer and me all the time. I’m not mad at it; Matt looks like a statue. One woman in Target wouldn’t believe me when I told her I wasn’t him.

6. People always say I seem taller than I look on TV.

7. One time on AHS, Angela Bassett had to sprint, leap through the air on me and bite my neck. Having her, with no rehearsal, just run and leap on me was surreal. I kept telling myself, “Don’t drop American treasure Angela Bassett.”

8. My first car was a 1981 cherry-red Chevy Citation hatchback.

9. My favorite late-night snack is granola cereal in a huge bowl with milk [while] watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

10. My dream stage role would be Sweeney Todd.

11. My most embarrassing moment on stage was when my pants ripped up the seam four times throughout the run. #BigButtProblems

12. My preshow rituals include vocal warm-ups, a script revisit, caffeine and always brushing my teeth as the very last thing before heading out.

13. The best parenting advice I’ve ever received is kids need strict boundaries because it makes them feel safe, free and expressed.

14. My best parenting advice is [that hiring] a night nurse at the beginning to help get kids on a sleep schedule is a better investment than anything on earth.

15. I don’t do karaoke. Ever.

16. I was the most starstruck when I was singing “Sodomy” from Hair with Meryl Streep at the Public Theater Benefit in New York City.

17. My favorite musical is Gypsy.

18. My dream duet partner would be Gaga, always.

19. My celebrity crush growing up was the Dukes of Hazzard. Either. Or both.

20. The best advice I’ve ever received was, “They won, you lost, move on.”

21. My favorite wardrobe item is my Alo sweatpants.

22. On a typical Sunday, you can find me hanging out in the pool with my kids.

23. The best meal I make is a killer waffle. (I can’t cook.)

24. The best gifts I’ve received from my kids are anything they make themselves.

25. A performer I looked up to the most growing up was George Michael. I wanted to look and sound like him.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!