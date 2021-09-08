Supportive coworkers. Despite Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause’s ongoing feud, the two Selling Sunset stars can still be excited about each other’s happy moments.

Quinn, 31, told Entertainment Tonight that she “couldn’t be happier” for her two Oppenheim Group colleagues, Stause, 40, and Jason Oppenheim, who recently started dating. She even joked about how their relationship could impact the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

“Well I think maybe Mary [Fitzgerald] doesn’t get as many listings,” Quinn teased. “No, I’m just joking! I really don’t know. I think Mary and Chrishell have a very close relationship, and Mary is happy for her. Everyone is really good friends, believe it or not.”

Nearly one month earlier, the How to be a Boss Bitch author dished on the couple’s instantaneous connection.

“The second she walked into the office, it was definitely love at first sight,” the Texas native told TMZ in August. “There were sparks flying, I mean, we all saw it.”

Quinn also noted that Oppenheim, 44, hadn’t shown his new love any “favoritism” at the office, as he previously had with Fitzgerald, 39.

The Under Construction author confirmed her romance with her boss in July after they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Italy with their fellow Selling Sunset stars.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim told Us Weekly at the time. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Before the pair’s confirmation, the Dancing With the Stars alum posted an Instagram gallery of photos of the trip, alongside Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise. In the background of a few group shots, eagle-eyed fans spotted the real estate couple canoodling.

Fitzgerald briefly dated Jason, a fact that is often brought up on the Netflix series, and the pair have continued to remain close since their split. The duo even shares two dogs — Zelda and Niko — and still work together after the breakup.

“Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy,” Fitzgerald commented on the Dancing With the Stars alum’s Instagram reveal.

Before the new pair went IG official, the former soap star posted a photo on her page of a large bouquet that had been delivered to her door. After she and Jason confirmed the news, Stause updated her caption and revealed her secret admirer’s name. “Annnnd now that you guys know … thank you SO much @jasonoppenheim 🥰🥰🥰,” she wrote at the time.

The Kentucky native dated the Oppenheim Group cofounder for two months before the pair publicly confirmed their dating status.

“You don’t want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is,” she told E! News’ Daily Pop in August. “We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it. We made it to a point where we’re really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it’s all good.”

Before romancing Jason, the All My Children alum was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021. She also briefly dated Dancing With the Stars‘ Keo Motsepe, but the pair split in February.