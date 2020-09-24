Colton Underwood was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 23, for the first time since his ex Cassie Randolph was granted a restraining order against him.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old former Bachelor stepped out in a grey sweatshirt, black sweatpants and matching black mask. Later in the day, Underwood kept it casual again as he changed into a black hoodie and matching hat.

Us Weekly confirmed on September 11 that Randolph, 25, filed for a restraining order against Underwood, accusing him of planting a tracking device in her car, calling her incessantly and sending “unsettling text messages.” Three days later, Underwood was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Randolph, her home, her car and her workplace until their October 6 court date. The football player was also ordered not to have any “contact, either directly or indirectly, in any way” with the Huntington Beach native.

Underwood and Randolph, who met on season 23 of The Bachelor, announced their split in May. According to the court documents obtained by Us, the twosome actually split in mid-April. The grad student claimed that her ex subsequently started taking “obsessive walks” to Randolph’s home and has watched her L.A. apartment in the middle of the night. Randolph concluded that she was “fearful for her safety” amid Underwood’s alleged harassment.

While Underwood has stayed mum amid Randolph’s claims, a rep for the reality TV personality previously told Us, “As this is a legal matter, we cannot provide any comment at this time.” A source also told Us that he was “blindsided” by her decision, claiming the exes haven’t spoken in recent weeks as he was in Colorado.

Randolph, for her part, has slowly returned to social media with support from several members of Bachelor Nation amid the drama.

“Be like the moon and inspire people even when you’re far from full,” she captioned a photo from the beach on Monday, September 21.

Two days later, Randolph returned to the shore with her dad, Matt Randolph.

“Fam beach walks,” she captioned a video walking on the sand on Wednesday evening via Instagram Stories.