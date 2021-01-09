Cordial exes! Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama are still on good terms four years after their split, as evidenced by their roles in Netflix’s new animated film Charming.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress, 28, and the That ‘70s Show alum, 40, voice Lenore and Prince Philippe Charming, respectively. The movie, released on Friday, January 8, follows the pair as her character tries to help the prince find love after an ultimatum from the king.

Valderrama’s production company, WV Entertainment, produced the film with Lovato, who acted as the score executive producer.

The NCIS actor gave the Disney Channel alum a shout-out via Instagram on Friday while promoting the movie. “After years of production and love for this project I am thrilled to share that the untold story of Prince Charming (our first Latino Prince) @charmingmovie will be premiering today,” he wrote. “Thank you to our amazing team @officialwventertainment, and our incredible cast @ddlovato @avrillavigne @ashleytisdale @gem0816 @niavardalos @siamusic @johncleeseofficial for taking this leap of faith! Hope you all enjoy it!”

Lovato and Valderrama split in June 2016 after six years of dating. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” they announced via Instagram at the time. “We will always be supportive of one another.”

The From Dusk Till Dawn alum stayed by the Grammy nominee’s side after her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2018 that he was one of her “biggest support systems” after her rehab stay.

“Demi and Wilmer are still in constant communication,” an insider told Us at the time, noting that they spoke “over the phone pretty much every day and [saw] each other often.”

Valderrama proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco in January 2020. “There is still love there for sure, but Demi fully supports him and his engagement to Amanda,” a source said the following month. “She just wants what’s best for him and for the both of them to be happy.”

Lovato admitted in the May 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar that they were “not in each other’s lives [and] haven’t spoken in a long time.” However, she said she was “really happy for him.”

Valderrama announced in December 2020 that he and Pacheco, 30, are expecting their first child together.

Lovato, for her part, was engaged to Max Ehrich from July to September 2020.