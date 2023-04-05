A throwback moment! Emma Heming Willis gushed over husband Bruce Willis‘ relationship with ex-wife Demi Moore while sharing an old photo of the former couple.

The model, 44, reposted a black-and-white pic of Willis, 68, and Moore, 60, cozying up to one another via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 4. “Yeah. Me too,” she wrote alongside the snap. “I liked them together as well🥰.”

Moore and the Die Hard actor were married from 1987 to 2000, welcoming daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis before calling it quits. In the years since their divorce, the exes have prided themselves on maintaining a cordial relationship for their kids.

“I’m so thankful and grateful that my parents made such an effort at that time,” Rumer, 34, told Larry King in 2015. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact.”

When Bruce and Heming Willis exchanged vows in Turks and Caicos in 2009, the Ghost actress and her then-husband, Ashton Kutcher, were there to support the happy couple. (Moore and Kutcher, 45, split in 2011 and finalized their divorce two years later.)

The pair’s friendship continued to bring their blended family together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Moore and the Sixth Sense star quarantined with each other and their daughters in Idaho.

Last year, the Inside Out author joined Heming Willis in announcing Bruce’s step away from acting following his diagnosis with aphasia. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” read a joint statement from the Malta native, Moore and their respective children in March 2022. (Bruce shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 8, with Heming Willis.)

Since revealing his health battle, Bruce’s loved ones have been candid about his highs and lows — and about their own challenges while providing him with endless support. Earlier this year, the family announced that Bruce’s diagnosis had “progressed” into frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which has no official treatments.

The update came as a shock to those following along with Bruce’s journey, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly that his wife and Moore “wanted to be transparent” with fans. “Bruce’s strength of character and the love and support that’s around him is second to none,” the insider explained in February. “That’s what keeps him going during the looking at what he’s got around him and how much they’re pulling for him – as well as his own incredible willpower, of course.”

Heming Willis has leaned on her inner circle — including Moore — while coping with her husband’s illness. When Bruce celebrated his birthday in March, the St. Elmo’s Fire actress was on hand to shower him with love.

“Happy birthday, BW!” she captioned an Instagram video. “So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”