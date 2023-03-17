A soft launch? Gabby Windey potentially has a new man in her life — and it might be former Dancing With the Stars costar Alan Bersten.

The Bachelorette alum, 32, posted a photo via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 16, while out to dinner with a mystery man. In the snap, several plates of food are placed on a restaurant table alongside a hand that does not belong to Windey.

Both the former ICU nurse and Bersten, 28, were part of the DWTS Tour — which wrapped up earlier this week. While Windey partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy for season 31 of the Disney+ series, she paired up with the So You Think You Can Dance alum at one point in the competition after Chmerkovskiy tested positive for COVID-19.

Bersten was named the ABC personality’s partner for the Halloween episode as the Ukraine native recovered. Bersten, for his part, was paired with Jessie James Decker for the season, but the duo was eliminated one week prior.

At the time, Windey was engaged to Erich Schwer, who was a contestant on her season of the ABC series. However, rumors swirled that the two were no longer together after the Bachelor Nation star was seen without her engagement ring. In November 2022, the former couple revealed they called it quits less than two months after their proposal aired during the Bachelorette season finale.

“It was hard,” Windey exclusively told Us Weekly after she addressed the split for the first time on a November 2022, episode of DWTS. “Thank you for acknowledging that. And ultimately, I’m just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready. It was just a new experience overall — being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it’s just kind of trying to move forward.”

Following her split from Schwer, Windey and her fellow DWTS competitor Vinny Guadagnino made headlines for a potential romance after the twosome began to consistently flirt with one another on social media.

“[Vinny’s] so much fun. We built a good friendship on the show and just I think like naturally kind of clicked,” the Illinois native told Us in December 2022. “I think both of our senses of humor are similar, so [we are] just, like, flirting in the comments [and] seeing where things go.”

The Jersey Shore star, for his part, acknowledged he and Windey “have great chemistry” but exclusively told Us in January 2023 that they were not dating.

While on tour together this winter, Bersten seemingly donned one of Windey’s costumes and shared a photo of him in the outfit on his social media. The flirty interaction sparked fan speculation that the twosome may be more than good friends.

“My favorite looks from this tour,” he captioned the slideshow with him in the blue dress as the last photo. In the comments section, Windey quipped: “You’re gonna stretch it out!!”