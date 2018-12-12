The end of the 2018 is upon Us — which means it’s time for Google to identify the most-searched celebrities. This year’s #1 name? Demi Lovato!

The “Sober” singer, 26, who made headlines in July after she entered treatment following a drug overdose, was the #1 person searched on Google — and she also topped the list for musicians and bands. Lovato took the crown from Duchess Meghan, who topped the previous lists in 2016 and 2017, despite her widely publicized wedding to Prince Harry this past May.

People

1. Demi Lovato

2. Meghan Markle

3. Brett Kavanaugh

4. Logan Paul

5. Khloe Kardashian

6. Eminem

7. Urban Meyer

8. Ariana Grande

9. Rick Ross

10. Cardi B

Lovato also topped the most-searched musicians and bands category, with pal Ariana Grande following closely behind. The “God Is a Woman” singer — who was involved in a high-profile yet brief romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson over the summer — clocked in at #3, right behind Eminem.

Musicians and Bands

1. Demi Lovato

2. Eminem

3. Ariana Grande

4. Rick Ross

5. Cardi B

6. Travis Scott

7. Childish Gambino

8. Machine Gun Kelly

9. Meek Mill

10. Queen

Loyal Roseanne fans shouldn’t be surprised that the iconic blue-collar comedy topped the list for most-searched TV shows. After the show’s former leading lady Roseanne Barr was fired from the revival in May after posting racist tweets, the show, cast, staff and fans ended up in limbo. Viewers were able to breathe a big sigh of relief when it was announced in June that the show would continue without Barr — in the form of The Connors.

TV Shows

1. Roseanne

2. Altered Carbon

3. The Haunting of Hill House

4. American Idol

5. Lost in Space

6. Cobra Kai

7. Castle Rock

8. Westworld

9. Insatiable

10. On My Block

Those who raced to the theater to watch Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira slay the silver screen in Black Panther shouldn’t be surprised that the Marvel film was the #1 searched movie. Meanwhile, despite its A-list lead actors, impressive critic reviews and growing fanfare, A Star Is Born landed behind A Quiet Place and Deadpool 2.

Movies

1. Black Panther

2. Incredibles 2

3. Deadpool 2

4. Avengers: Infinity War

5. A Quiet Place

6. A Star Is Born

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

8. Venom

9. Hereditary

10. The Nun

When it came to sports, one particular Cleveland Cavaliers player took the honor of being the #1 searched athlete: Tristan Thompson. The NBA player was exposed for cheating on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian just days before the couple welcomed their daughter, True, in April. As a result, he became a household name — but not necessarily for all the right reasons.

Athletes

1. Tristan Thompson

2. Shaun White

3. Lindsey Vonn

4. Le’Veon Bell

5. Kawhi Leonard

6. Dez Bryant

7. Nick Foles

8. Chloe Kim

9. Naomi Osaka

10. Johnny Weir

The actors category — which lumps both female and male stars together — consisted mostly of those involved in scandals. The list was led by Logan Paul, who sparked controversy and endured major backlash after he posted a video in January showing the body of an apparent suicide victim. Bill Cosby, who was found guilty of sexual assault in April, earned the honor of #2. Smallville alum Allison Mack, who was arrested for her alleged involvement in a sex-trafficking case in April, also made the chart.

Actors

1. Logan Paul

2. Bill Cosby

3. Sylvester Stallone

4. Pete Davidson

5. Michael B. Jordan

6. Allison Mack

7. Noah Centineo

8. Bradley Cooper

9. Roseanne Barr

10. Chadwick Boseman

Tell Us: Are you surprised by the results?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!