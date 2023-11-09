Sofia Richie made sure to toast her husband, Elliot Grainge, for his 30th trip around the sun.

“They had a wonderful time celebrating his 30th birthday at one of his favorite restaurants,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the newlyweds. “They were joined by his parents, who adore Sofia.”

Richie, 25, also honored her husband’s special day with a sweet social media tribute. “The big 3-0!!!! I am beyond obsessed with you,” she captioned an Instagram carousel earlier this month. “Happy birthday to the man of my dreams! I can’t wait for a lifetime more.”

The model married Elliot — whose parents are Lucian and Caroline Grainge — in April. Richie and her spouse tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony in Antibes, France, after two years together. The nuptials were a star-studded affair, with Joel Madden, Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton and Sofia’s older sister, Nicole Richie, all in attendance.

For the ceremony, Sofia stunned in three custom Chanel wedding gowns as dad Lionel Richie walked her down the aisle.

“I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple,” Sofia, who is the daughter of Lionel, 74, and ex-wife Diane Alexander, gushed to Vogue ahead of the big day. “Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word, because my dress definitely is not simple. It is such magic. I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

Since returning home from their French wedding and tropical honeymoon, Sofia and Elliot have settled into married life — and their friends think they make the “perfect” match.

“[Elliot] has such a calm and loving nature about him and she never stops smiling when they’re together,” the insider adds. “Sofia loves that Elliot is so down-to-earth and appreciates a more low-key lifestyle.”

The source notes that the “easygoing” couple are even happy just “ordering takeout and hanging at home on the couch.”

As Sofia and Elliot — a music industry executive — are still basking in newlywed bliss, they are not in a rush to expand their family.

“Sofia and Elliot only got married a few months ago,” the source tells Us. “So, they want to take some time to enjoy married life with just the two of them for now before they decide to bring a baby into this world.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones