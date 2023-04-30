As Sofia Richie and new husband Elliot Grainge enjoy their tropical honeymoon, the music executive helped his bride apply her makeup for the day’s excursions.

“GWRM with me. Hi, my name is Sofia Richie Grainge, and I’m gonna do a makeup tutorial,” Grainge, 29, said in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, April 29, to which Richie, 24, chimed in that she had already started applying her first product.

“Putting this black tube makeup on the face, blobbing everywhere. Putting black foamy thing under the eyes. Wow, this is quick,” the 10K Projects founder continued, referring to the fast pace of the one-minute social media video. “Another black tube putting lines above the eyes [and] everywhere [for contouring]. Putting on another foamy black thing. OK, here we go: Rosy red cheeks, rosy red, doubling on the rosy red cheeks. I think this is the fourth time.”

While Grainge stumbled to keep up with the Nude Stix beauty director’s pacing, he also struggled to properly name the products. The England native ended up calling Sofia’s beauty blender the “foamy black thing” and her concealer simply became the “black Chanel tube.” Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter, for her part, couldn’t stop giggling with each makeup misstep.

By the time Sofia got to her eye makeup, Grainge already knew the proper terminology.

“We’ve got another beautiful pink thing: Mascara,” he added. “Lengthening the eyebrows. Now we have another mascara, nope, this is an eyebrow mascara.”

After the model completed her look with lipstick, Grainge concluded the video with a sweet compliment: “You look great,” he gushed. “And get ready with me. I’m pretty, yay!”

While Sofia laughed throughout her man’s attempt, she did applaud what he got correct. “At least he knew mascara,” she captioned her video.

Sofia and Grainge were first linked in early 2021, nearly one year before he popped the question. The twosome wed earlier this month in Antibes, France, with the bride wearing three custom Chanel gowns throughout the wedding weekend.

“I always had this vision of the big princess dress, and going big, but as I got older, I realized that I wanted something a bit more simple,” Sofia told Vogue in an interview published on April 22. “Maybe ‘simple’ isn’t the right word because my dress definitely is not simple.”

She continued: “It is such magic. I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”