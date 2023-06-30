You don’t have to be under the Friday night lights to see that Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds’ relationship is continuing to blossom.

“Minka and Dan are so in love,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Things are going amazing for them both.”

While their relationship “started out slowly,” the insider says Kelly, 43, and the Imagine Dragons singer, 35, have “gotten much more serious” over the past couple of months.

Even with Reynolds’ “busy” touring schedule, “he and Minka spend as much of their free time together as possible,” the source explains. “When they can’t be together, oftentimes they’re texting, FaceTiming and calling each other.”

Kelly and Reynolds’ “friends think they’re adorable,” the source tells Us, noting, “It’s clear they have an amazing connection.”

The Friday Night Lights alum was first linked to Reynolds in November 2022 after the pair were spotted at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

“These are obviously early days for Minka and Dan but it’s going great and they’re both incredibly happy,” a source exclusively told Us the following month. “They’re taking their time and easing into it as opposed to running before they can walk, so to speak. But so far, so good, and they’re having fun, getting along great.”

On Friday, June 23, Kelly and Reynolds proved they’re still going strong when they were photographed packing on the PDA outside the Ole Henriksen Face/Body Spa in L.A. The Euphoria actress was seen sharing a kiss with the musician in front of the establishment, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. In one snap, Kelly playfully touched Reynolds’ chin before they both smiled.

Reynolds’ budding romance with Kelly came two months after he announced that he and estranged wife Aja Volkman had split for good. The two musicians initially separated in April 2018 after seven years of marriage. However, by 2019, Reynolds confirmed that he and Volkman, 43, had given their union a second chance.

“We decided to just keep working. … It’s been a work in progress, and we’re doing great,” Reynolds exclusively told Us in April 2019. “My biggest goal in this realm of the platform I’ve been given is to show that everybody has issues. … We’re all humans.”

Following their reconciliation, Reynolds and Volkman welcomed their fourth child, son Valentine, in October 2019. The pair, who also share daughter Arrow, 10, and twins Gia and Coco, 6, got engaged for a second time in December of that year. However, in September 2022, Reynolds announced that he and Volkman had again parted ways. Us confirmed in April that Volkman filed for divorce.

Kelly, for her part, dated her Friday Night Lights costar Taylor Kitsch during their time on the NBC show, which ran from 2006 to 2011. She opened up about the “toxic” dynamic in memoir, Tell Me Everything, which hit bookshelves in May.

“We fell in lust fast and hard. I would have told you back then that we were madly in love. Mad, yes. But love it was not. We were infatuated with each other. I had no idea how to give or receive love back then,” Kelly wrote about Kitsch, now 42. “I loved being with him. It’s just that the good only lasted so long before our incompatibility reared its ugly head. We ended up getting back together and breaking up more times than I can count.”

Kelly most recently dated Trevor Noah on an off from 2020 to 2022. Us confirmed in May 2022 that Kelly and the Daily Show host, 39, had been “broken up for a while,” but “everything is amicable” between the exes.