A mysterious new collaboration? Electronic alt-pop group Purple Tears has dropped its debut single featuring Swae Lee — and Us Weekly can confirm that Adam Levine contributed to the track.

“Adam Levine is very close to the project. He has writing credits on the track and is one of the few people Purple Tears follows on Instagram. Adam has been in the studio working on this project for several months,” a source exclusively tells Us of the song “Work It Out,” which dropped Friday, March 17.

The insider added: “Purple Tears is an anonymous project from very familiar names in the music industry. You don’t get a Swae Lee feature and Adam Levine writing credits out of nowhere.”

Despite working with big names anonymity is essential to the enigmatic group.

“In a world suffering from online overshare, Purple Tears is doing something different and bold, allowing music, messages and creativity to remain at the forefront of conversation,” reads a press release shared with Us.

Levine, 43, for his part, knows firsthand the downside of living life in the public eye. The former Voice coach made headlines in September 2022 when influencer Sumner Stroh claimed that the musician sent her flirtatious messages amid his marriage to wife Behati Prinsloo, whom he wed in 2014. Other women soon came forward alleging that the “She Will Be Loved” artist also sent them provocative messages.

One day after Stroh, 23, shared her claims in a now-viral TikTok, the “Payphone” singer addressed the scandal.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Stroh’s claims about the Grammy winner came just days after Prinsloo, 34, announced that she and her husband were expecting baby No. 3. Levine and the Victoria’s Secret Angel share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, and a third child, 1 month, whose name and gender they have not publicly revealed. The Namibia native has stayed by Levine’s side amid the scandal, never publicly addressing the alleged infidelity.

“Adam feels awful for what he put [Behati] through,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2022. “All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again. He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself.”

Earlier this month, the duo attended their first red carpet event since the controversy. Levine and Prinsloo both wore black to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. The model shared a carousel of photos and videos from the occasion via Instagram, including a clip of her and the “Misery” singer laughing and smiling at each other as they posed side by side.