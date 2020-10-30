Staying strong. Jamie Lynn Spears gave an update on how her sister, Britney Spears, has been coping throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s doing just like the rest of us,” the Zoey 101 alum, 29, said of her Grammy-winning sibling, 38, on Good Morning America on Thursday, October 29. “She’s trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that’s kind of the theme of everyone right now.”

Jamie Lynn also shared some insight into how her own quarantine experience has shaped up to be alongside her family. (The former child star shares daughter Maddie, 12, with ex Casey Aldridge and daughter Ivey, 2, with husband Jamie Watson.)

“The circumstances suck,” she said. “You don’t want any type of pandemic to ever happen, but I will say the one thing that I’ve taken away from it — I was able to have this quality time with my family and with my children guilt-free.”

The Spears family has endured a difficult year amid the ongoing legal drama surrounding Britney’s conservatorship. Following a public breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline, the “Gimme More” singer was placed under a court-approved conservatorship in February 2008. Through the arrangement, she is prohibited from making personal and financial moves without her father Jamie Spears’ permission.

Britney’s 68-year-old father had served as her primary conservator until September 2019, when he temporarily stepped down and turned over duties to fiduciary Jodi Montgomery.

In August, the Crossroads star requested that Montgomery remain in the conservator role permanently and that her father be removed. According to a September court filing obtained by Us Weekly, Britney’s attorney claimed that she is “vehemently opposed” to her father’s initiative to “keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us that Britney’s father believes she’s “being given a lot of freedom” in regard to making decisions about her medical treatment. “Her conservator Jodi Montgomery trusts that Britney has been dealing with this for most of her adult life and should be trusted to be given the responsibility,” the insider added.

The “Toxic” artist’s mother, Lynne Spears, who has been divorced from Jamie since 2002, ultimately “wants a care plan established that would transition Britney’s personal life out of the conservatorship,” a source previously told Us.

Britney has been dating personal trainer Sam Asghari since 2016. The “Womanizer” singer shares sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with Federline.