Baby steps! Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, aren’t in a hurry to walk down the aisle just yet.

“We are still in the planning [and] talking about it mode,” the Connecticut native, 40, recently told Us Weekly exclusively of her upcoming nuptials while discussing her holiday partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities. “It’s all being worked out.”

The couple got engaged in February 2020, nearly two years after Us confirmed their romance in October 2018. One month after the Tony winner, 46, popped the question, the duo welcomed their son, Callum Michael Rebel.

Dewan is also the mother of 8-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. The former couple announced their separation in April 2018 and were declared legally single the same month the Flirty Dancing host announced her engagement to Kazee.

When it comes to wedding planning, Dewan told Us, “There’s a lot of [things going on],” citing her and the Broadway star’s “busy” schedules as part of the reason the details still haven’t been set in stone.

Earlier this year, the Gracefully You author told The Knot that preparing for the ceremony had hardly crossed her mind amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s so funny, we hadn’t even had a chance to talk much about our wedding. A month after we got engaged, I had Callum and then a week later, quarantine began,” she explained in July. “We just put everything on pause.”

The Witches of East End alum has considered having “a destination wedding,” telling the outlet at the time, “We have so many ideas still floating around, but they all boil down to this: presence, connection and togetherness.”

While she may not have the specifics ironed out yet, Dewan is certain that she wants her big day to be an “eco-friendly” and “intimate” celebration of her love for the Kentucky native. At this point, there’s no pressure to nail down the details.

“I am a firm believer in staying in the flow of life. I know I will know when it’s right. Same goes for the details of the day,” the Rookie actress told The Knot. “I definitely think in the past few years, there’s been an emphasis on simplicity and on presence. I’m much more about making what’s important really count, which is each other and our family and having a great time celebrating together.”

The couple haven’t exchanged vows, but they’ve blended their family seamlessly. Dewan gushed over how Kazee has connected with Everly, telling Us earlier this month that the two have a “beautiful bond.” When it comes to having more children, the Step Up star is keeping an open mind.

“I have learned so early in my life to never say never and to open up and … to leave it to the story of life until there is no part of me that is attempting to define how I think that part of my life will my go in that way,” she explained. “So … we shall see.”

As she prepares to ring in the holiday season, Dewan is setting an example for her little ones by giving back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“They’re an incredible organization [and] charity,” she noted. “Just for me, being a mom of two kids, like, I know what it’s like to worry about their health and I think it’s amazing when a family has a sick child that the Ronald McDonald House provides everything that they need — comfort, care, everything that keeps them close to the hospital or where they need to see their doctors and keep their family together. That is so incredible to me and I was very happy to be part of it in any way that I can.”

