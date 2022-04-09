Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family.

“So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart emojis. “Love you @jlo #benaffleck.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” songstress announced that the 49-year-old Argo director had proposed after nearly one year of dating in a Friday edition of her “On the J. Lo” newsletter. She had previously teased a special surprise via social media ahead of the news.

“You’re perfect,” Jennifer gushed in the clip as the camera panned to her green ring, which was flanked by two smaller diamonds.

The Marry Me star and Affleck — who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004 — reconnected in May 2021 after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time,” Jennifer told The New York Times in a February profile about her beau, whom she initially met on the set of 2003’s Gigli. “There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together. But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago.”

She continued: “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us. I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that’s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe. It deserves that, it really does. … We hold it sacred.”

The twosome’s relationship has continued to heat up since their reunion as they’ve packed on plenty of PDA during red carpet date nights and blended their families. (The Grammy winner shares Max and Emme, both 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck, for his part, shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.) The Second Act star and the Tender Bar actor have been searching for their perfect house together amid their romantic proposal.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the duo were still “looking for their dream home” and had “A-list requirements.”

Shortly after the Maid in Manhattan actress’ rekindled romance with Affleck made headlines, her sister celebrated her 50th birthday alongside the singer and her beau. (The couple were pictured making out at the bash.)

“We’ll always be here for each other, but today, we celebrate you,” the mother of two told the journalist in a June 2021 Instagram Story video. “We celebrate you because you’re an amazing, talented, beautiful, gorgeous angel from heaven. And I’m so lucky to have you as my baby sister and best friend for 50 years.”

