Joe Jonas is officially in his autumn boy era and embracing fall foliage in the Pacific Northwest.

“Spritz pls,” the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, captioned his festive photo dump via TikTok from Seattle on Sunday, November 12.

Jonas kicked off the slideshow with a snap of him smelling a rose while out to dinner. He also shared a picture of a bumper sticker that read, “Keep honking! I’m sitting in my car crying to the Cranberries 1993 hit single, ‘Linger’!”

Related: Relive Joe Jonas’ Hotness Evolution in Photos Started from Disney Channel, now he’s here! Joe Jonas grew up before the eyes of an adoring fan base. From his first go-around with his family boy band, the Jonas Brothers, to his return to the spotlight with DNCE to reuniting with his brothers, the singer has not been afraid of change. Jonas was born […]

The “Just in Love” singer included images of several meals while he was traveling, one of which highlighted Jonas’ morning coffee view. “When we come back to ourselves … and take refuge in our inner island, we become a home for ourselves and a refuge for others at the same time,” he wrote in a journal that sat beside his coffee and biscuit.

Jonas appeared to be in good spirits in one of the final snaps, which showed the artist grinning while standing on a leaf-filled street. He concluded the slideshow with a screenshot of a text from brother Nick Jonas that simply read, “Spritz please.”

Joe’s autumn photo dump came shortly after he and brothers Nick, 31, and Kevin Jonas posted a series of leavy pictures from their The Tour Seattle stop. “This weather is un-be-leafable. 🍁,” the Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram captioned the photos, which featured the trio surrounded by colorful foliage.

The trio’s fun-filled weekend in the Pacific Northwest comes just two months after Us Weekly confirmed that Joe filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. The pair were married four years before their September split.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the estranged couple’s relationship hit a breaking point in August after Turner, 27, claimed that Joe was prohibiting her from bringing their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, back to the U.K. while he was on the road with his band.

Related: Taylor Swift's Exes: What the Singer's Former Flames Are Doing Now Taylor Swift’s relationship history is made up of many different types of men, including a British crooner, a Kennedy, an Avengers villain and a movie werewolf. Swift has been linked to massive stars, such as Harry Styles and Joe Jonas, in addition to lesser-known names like Conor Kennedy and a then-up-and-coming actor Lucas Till. All […]

In turn, the Game of Thrones alum sued Joe in September over custody of their kids. The former spouses came to a temporary custody agreement last month with the girls alternating their residence every couple of weeks. Joe will have the kids on Thanksgiving and Turner will take them for Christmas in her home country of England.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Joe and Turner told Us in a joint statement in October. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

The arrangement is set through the end of the year with a source exclusively telling Us in October that Joe and Turner are planning to see how things work out “and then make a final decision on the permanent solution.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In wake of the split, Joe has been “focusing his energy on his music and his family,” a second insider told Us last month. “Joe is doing great and he had an amazing time celebrating Halloween with his daughters. He has a lot on his plate between his career and his girls, so he doesn’t even have time to date.”

Turner, meanwhile, was spotted kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson on the streets of Paris in early November. “Sophie is open to the idea of dating again,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting the actress “isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”