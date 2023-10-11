Joe Jonas is taking Us inside his The Tour prep — and the insightful messages that pump him up before showtime.

Jonas, 34, uploaded a mirror pic to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 11, from backstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The singer wistfully gazed into a round mirror that had a sticker that read, “What do you want them to feel?” Jonas — who sported a black vest and coordinating trousers —looked at a message on the mirror in lipstick.

“I am at the right place at the right time,” the note read. “Doing the right thing.”

While Jonas did not further expand on the meaning of the cryptic message, he did share additional pics from the concert and doing push-ups backstage.

Jonas and his Jonas Brothers bandmates — siblings Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas — have been on their “Five Albums One Night” tour since August. They brought The Tour to Nashville on Monday, October 9.

The live shows have come amidst a difficult time for Joe. Us Weekly confirmed in September that he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. Joe and Turner, 27, were subsequently locked in a messy custody battle regarding their daughters’ primary residencies. (Children Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, are dual citizens of the U.S. and the U.K., which is where Turner is from.)

One day after the Jonas Brothers’ Nashville show, Joe and Turner reached a settlement in their custody battle. They agreed to swap custody of Willa and Delphine through January 7, 2024, and alternate Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The court documents also stipulated that each parent is permitted to travel with the girls to and from the U.S. and England.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” Joe and Turner said in a joint statement to Us on Tuesday, October 10. “We look forward to being great coparents.”

Amid the separation, Joe has leaned on his brothers during The Tour.

“Joe has always had an incredibly close bond with his whole family, so they’ve really been rallying around him during this difficult time,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for Joe, but they’re supporting him in any and every way they can.”

The insider added that the Jonas family is “proud” of Joe for putting his daughters’ needs first. “It’s not an easy time, but right now they are just being there for Joe for anything he may need,” the source said at the time.