Joe Jonas was all smiles as he stepped out for the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix following his legal drama with estranged wife Sophie Turner.

Jonas, 34, was spotted with a group of friends — including DNCE drummer Jack Lawless — at the race in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, October 22. He looked laid-back in a gray U2 T-shirt, white pants and black loafers, chatting with fellow attendees Gayle King and Sha’Carri Richardson at the star-studded event. (Prince Harry was also among the crowd as a VIP guest of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.)

Weeks before attending the big race, Jonas and Turner, 27, reached a temporary agreement regarding the custody of daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. Jonas filed for divorce in September after four years of marriage, with Turner subsequently suing her estranged husband and accusing him of preventing the kids from seeing her in England.

Jonas responded to the lawsuit in a statement shared via his rep on September 21, asserting “Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce” despite her claims otherwise. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens,” the statement continued.

Us Weekly confirmed on October 10 that Jonas and Turner temporarily settled their dispute. According to court docs, the estranged couple believe an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

The twosome agreed that Turner would be in charge of their daughters until October 21, when she would turn them over to Jonas. Willa and Delphine will stay with their father until November 2, and custody will continue to change hands through January 7, 2024. Jonas will spend Thanksgiving with the little ones, while Turner will be with them for Christmas.

In a joint statement addressing their decision, Jonas and Turner noted on October 10, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K. We look forward to being great coparents.”

Jonas and Turner hope to have a “healthy” relationship where their daughters are concerned, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They’re on the path to healing. … They’re both on the same page,” the insider noted. “It’s definitely not as contentious now. They’re taking steps forward.”

A second source told Us that the twosome are “so thankful that they were able to come to a mutual agreement” about their kids and will “make a final decision on the permanent solution” at a later date.

Amid his divorce, Jonas has been leaning on his loved ones for support and has continued performing on The Tour with brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas. Their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, have also made appearances at several concerts throughout the U.S. — but Turner seemingly cut digital ties with one of her former “Jonas Sisters.” Us confirmed on October 13 that Turner and Chopra Jonas, 41, are no longer following each other on Instagram, but the Game of Thrones alum is still keeping up with other family members on the platform.