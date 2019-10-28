



Keeping it real. John Cena candidly admitted that his overall philosophy on dating does not apply to just one gender over the other.

“If I have a connection with someone, I believe we’re defined by our actions,” Cena, 42, told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, October 26. “And how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future.”

The WWE wrestler continued, “I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says, like, ‘Hey, there’s something here and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life,’ I don’t think that’s gender-specific. I think that’s something we all want to hear.”

Cena made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend, Shay Shariatzadeh, at the New York City premiere of his new film, Playing With Fire, on Saturday. They were first rumored to be an item in March, when the Blockers star was spotted with Shariatzadeh in Vancouver, Canada.

The Bumblebee actor and engineer were later seen packing on PDA while dining at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Days before this romantic sighting, the pair hung out backstage at a WWE Raw taping in Tampa.

“He was introducing people to her by name,” a source told Us Weekly in July. “He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!”

The insider noted how Cena was “really into Shay and excited about their new relationship,” adding that she is “really smart and easygoing” and “great for him.”

Cena appeared to have moved on with Shariatzadeh days after his ex-fiancée, Nikki Bella, publicized her romance to her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. In July, Bella, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively about how it “feels so good” that her relationship with Chigvintsev, 37, was no longer a secret.

“I don’t have to hide it. I’m such a grabby person, like, so PDA,” she continued. “And there’d be times I would just want to grab him so much, and then I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, I got to pretend like I don’t know you.’ But it’s fun. It’s nice ‘cause now it’s kind of like having freedom. We could do whatever we want and it’s all good.”

Bella and Cena broke off their engagement in April 2018 after six years together. In a statement to Us at the time, the former couple noted that “this decision was a difficult one.” They confirmed that they would “continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another.”