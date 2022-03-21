Julia Fox Backtracks After Saying Kanye's Comments Were 'Harmless

She didn’t have all the facts. Julia Fox is taking back her claims that Kanye West is “harmless” as his drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian continues to make waves.

“I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video,” Fox, 32, said in a since-deleted Instagram post on Sunday, March 20, TMZ reports. “Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have google alerts for this man!”

The Uncut Gems star further clarified, adding, “I thought this question was in reference to the music video,” referring to his “Eazy” music videos.

In the original version, released the same day a judge declared Kardashian, 41, legally single earlier this month, West, 44, tortures and decapitates a Claymation effigy of Pete Davidson, who started dating the KKW Beauty founder in late 2021. Later, a different version featured a blurred-out cartoon version of Davidson being attacked while wearing a sweatshirt that said “Skete.”

The “Power” rapper seemingly addressed the controversy days later. “Art is therapy just like this view,” he captioned an illustration of a church on fire via Instagram on March 6. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

The actress, who dated West for a little over a month earlier this year, defended the artist. “No! No, no, no. Kanye’s harmless,” Fox told TMZ on Thursday, March 17, when asked about his intentions. “I just think that’s his artistic creative expression.”

She added, “I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

Fox claims she hadn’t seen his racial slurs against Trevor Noah, who earned West’s ire by raising questions about if the former couple’s relationship is abusive. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and the Grammy winner has since taken to social media to frequently complain about coparenting, attack Davidson and claim he wants Kardashian back. West and the Skims founder share four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said during the Tuesday, March 15, episode of The Daily Show.

In response, the Stem player creator lobbed several racial slurs at Noah and was subsequently banned from Instagram for 24 hours. The Recording Academy also barred West from performing at the Grammys, which the South Africa native will host, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday, March 19. The comic responded by saying he only wanted to “counsel Kanye, not cancel Kanye.”

Fox acknowledged in her now-deleted Instagram comment on Sunday that saying “no comment” also has its drawbacks. “Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be ‘Julia is mad she salty’ etc and I’m not!” the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast host explained. “It’s a real catch 22 so please stop F’n asking me!”

She’d also prefer a little less attention on her, adding, “I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn’t for me.”

Fox and West broke up in February after their whirlwind relationship started in late December 2021.

