Ready for a second chance? Julianne Hough and estranged husband Brooks Laich are attempting to heal their broken hearts nearly five months after calling it quits.

“Julianne and Brooks will always have love for each other,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They are working on things, but they have not been in love with each other for some time and the relationship has been very strained. Their friends and families are rooting for them and both want them to be happy.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 32, and the former hockey player, 37, announced in May that they were going their separate ways after nearly three years of marriage. The former couple wed in July 2017. Before confirming their breakup, Laich spent time in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic while his estranged wife remained in California.

In September, the pair prompted reconciliation rumors after Hough shared a video with the “How Men Think” podcast host’s dog. One month earlier, they were spotted having lunch together in Los Angeles. After they sparked speculation of a reunion, a separate source told Us exclusively that Hough and the Canadian athlete were considering “giving things another shot.”

“They’ve both done a ton of soul searching, had plenty of time and space to reflect and ultimately concluded that there’s too much love there to let it go,” the insider said in September.

Following their initial split, Hough and Laich spent time with “the same group of friends,” which gave them the opportunity to “stay close, see each other and do outings together” before reconciling, the first source says.

As she and Laich continue to work through their relationship, the Footloose actress has also been focusing on her mental and physical wellness by “putting all her energy into” her Kinrgy fitness experience. Spending time on “running her business” and working on “dancing and wellness 24/7” made the ballroom pro “stronger.”

Though the fitness and lifestyle brand is Hough’s passion project, it still has ties to Laich, who “invested in Kinrgy” and “helped” her grow her business. “That has kept them involved in each other’s lives even when they weren’t romantically together anymore,” the source says.