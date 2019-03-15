Kate Beckinsale's Dating Dealbreaker Is Totally Unexpected

Listen up, Pete Davidson! Kate Beckinsale revealed the one thing that will turn her off on a date while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, March 14.

The Underworld star, 45, told host James Corden and her co-guest, Milo Ventimiglia, that she’s not here for dates to Disneyland after getting in a fight with a former suitor at the House of Mouse.

“I didn’t like it,” she declared, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t really like dates, anyway.”

According to the website, the London native was turned off by her date’s lack of enthusiasm after she got into character with a pair of Minnie Mouse ears. “There was some sort of argument about he didn’t think I looked cute in the ears. … He didn’t compliment me enough [on my Minnie Mouse ears],” she reportedly said. “So it was done. I was out. I was over it.”

She explained, “If you’re going to go through the trouble of buying and wearing ears, the person should be freaking out, especially if you’re over 40 because it’s a commitment. I was super offended.”

One thing that’s not on her list of dealbreakers is an age gap. The Serendipity actress is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Davidson, who is 20 years her junior.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us,” the comedian, 25, said on the March 9 episode of his NBC show.

Instead, Beckinsale focuses on more important qualities — like whether a guy can make her laugh. “Funny,” she told Extra in February about what she looks for in a man. “I like funny.”

The Dirt actor definitely seems to fit the bill: “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him,” a source told Us Weekly that same month. “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality and is happy with him.”

Added another insider: “It’s no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he’s younger than her.”

