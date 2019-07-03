Laughing off a diss. Kate Beckinsale had the best response to a troll who criticized the way she dresses.

The Underwood star, 45, posted a picture of herself to Instagram donning layers of workout gear on Tuesday, July 2. “When anxious, wear at least two pairs of trousers and several bras just to tether anything that could panic and kick out,” she captioned the photo, which also showed off her toned abs.

The shot was praised by the likes of Selma Blair, who jokingly advised her to “be hotter.” One Instagram commenter, however, wasn’t pleased with what they saw and promptly relayed their feedback to the English actress.

“[You] dress like a teenage [sic] but ur a older lady,” the troll wrote about Beckinsale’s post, who punctuated the reply with laughing and thumb’s down emojis.

Luckily, the Pearl Harbor star is OK with poking fun at her herself, as she replied to the contrarian sarcastically: “hahaha omg you’re a hoot can we hang out.”

Beckinsale is no stranger to standing her ground when it comes to trolls. When the Serendipity actress was rumored to be dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in February, an individual dropped a negative comment on a stunning selfie she posted that included the caption: “Here’s what I got from five years of biology class: ‘mollusc’ is Latin for ‘soft flesh’ and how to identify and label a urethra. Neither has kicked in yet as useful as of today.”

Comments by Celebs, a popular Instagram account, caught the moment where the troll wrote that he was “disappointed in your dating choices.” But Beckinsale once again proved to be quick on her feet as she quipped about how she was “fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought [it was] possibly rude to say.”

The actress, who shares daughter 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, then clapped back at fellow actor David Spade a month later after he made a joke in reference to her brief relationship with Davidson, 25.

At the time, Spade suggested she likes “them young.” In response to the Grown Ups actor’s remark, Beckinsale showed her wit when she replied: “@Davidspade never gonna happen grandpa.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!