Katherine Schwarzenegger Makes Rare Comment on Chris Pratt Criticism

Standing by her man. Katherine Schwarzenegger made a rare comment about the online criticism of her husband, Chris Pratt.

“I see what people say,” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 33, said in an interview with The New York Times published on Monday, February 6. “But I just know that it’s so far from the reality.”

The University of Southern California alum added that she never had to deal with queries about her personal life until she met Pratt, 43, despite the fact that she comes from a famous family. “I wasn’t getting questions about my love life or who I was dating or anything like that,” the children’s book author explained.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the Los Angeles native — who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver — tied the knot in 2019. The pair share daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months. Pratt also shares son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris, whom he divorced in 2018.

In November 2021, the Parks and Recreation alum made headlines when he praised Katherine in an Instagram post for giving him “a gorgeous healthy daughter.” Some observers interpreted the messages as a dig at Faris, 46, who delivered Jack prematurely.

The Jurassic World actor later said that he “cried” about the backlash. “That is f–ked up,” Pratt told Men’s Health of the commentary in June 2022. “My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s 9. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f–king bothered me, dude. … I was like, ‘I hate that these blessings in my life [like my career] are — to the people close to me — a real burden.'”

Katherine didn’t publicly comment on the incident, but she previously defended her husband after an informal internet poll declared him to be the “worst Chris” among Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine.

“Is this really what we need?” she wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “There’s so much going on in the world, and people struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need, not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

Pratt, for his part, said last year that he believes some of his religious messages have caused public opinion to turn on him, especially after a speech he gave at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “God is real,” he told the audience at the time. “God loves you. God wants the best for you.”

The Zero Dark Thirty star thinks the speech may have turned off some viewers even though he had good intentions. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person,” he told Men’s Health. “I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred.”