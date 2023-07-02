Khloé Kardashian is already thinking about her milestone 40th birthday days after turning 39.

“I don’t love showing all my gifts because I think it’s obnoxious but this one was too funny. I hate being in my 30s,” the Kardashians star said in a Saturday, July 1, Instagram Story video, holding up a present with a “39 + [middle finger emoji]” card. “I think it’s the worst decade ever and I cannot wait to be in my 40s, so this card — Alexa [Brenman], I don’t know where you found this — it’s genius.”

Kardashian — who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, June 27 — called Brenman “too funny” for her stationary choice and various gifts. The reality TV star cooed over the rhinestone-encrusted passport holder and matching pens “that I love so” that were included in the package. Kardashian also loved the gifted banana hair claps that featured bedazzled phrases like “Bunny” (mother Kris Jenner’s nickname for Kardashian), “365 Days” to reference how far her next birthday is from now and her 1984 birth year.

The Good American co-founder also received a slew of massive floral arrangements to celebrate her special day, which she gushed over via her Stories. “I love you [Scott Disick], more than you know,” Kardashian wrote on Saturday, thanking sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex for his thoughtful bouquet.

While Khloé — who shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson — received lots of gifts from her friends, her mother went the sentimental route.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life,” Jenner, 67, wrote via Instagram earlier this month, penning a thoughtful tribute. “You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!! You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty.”

The reality TV matriarch added: “You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together.”

Kardashian also rang in her 39th trip around the sun with her two children: True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians welcomed baby No. 2 — whom she shares with Thompson, 32 — via gestational carrier in July 2022.

“But a surrogate process — Kim [Kardashian] knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindf—k. It is really the weirdest thing,” Khloé confessed during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, which dropped on Hulu in May. “People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”

She continued at the time: “I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy that I didn’t digest what was happening. So I think when I went to the hospital that was the first time it really registered. It has nothing to do with the baby. … I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general.”

Khloé — who compared her experience with Tatum to sister Kim’s in welcoming daughter Chicago and son Psalm with her now-ex Kanye West — noted that using a surrogate felt “transactional” and “very different.”