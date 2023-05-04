Don’t mess with her pets! Khloé Kardashian reacted to a troll’s negative comment about abandoning her family’s cat, Grey Kitty.

The Kardashians star, 38, shared an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 3, of herself working out with her pet by her side. In the comments section, one user dropped an accusatory message, writing, “Oh ANOTHER animal that you’re gonna give away in 3 months nooiiiccceee.”

The diss seemingly referred to Kardashian and ex-husband Lamar Odom’s dog, Bernard. Following the former couple’s initial split in 2013, Khloé gave the Boxer to a friend when she moved in with Rob Kardashian. (Her brother’s condo had a no-pets policy.)

Khloé swiftly shut down the assumption, replying, “I’ve had this cat for over a year in [sic] the animal before this I had for 14 years until she passed away.”

The Good American cofounder’s previous pet, dog Gabbana, died at the age of 14 in January 2018. “She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend,” Khloé wrote via Instagram at the time. “She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over losing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always!”

In January 2022, the Hulu personality announced the addition of Grey Kitty to the family by posting an Instagram carousel of pics featuring daughter True, 5 — who had a cat-themed birthday party in April of that year — holding her new furry friend. (The California native shares True with ex Tristan Thompson. The on-off couple welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in July 2022.)

Several months after Grey Kitty’s Instagram debut, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared more adorable snaps of the animal. “True and Grey Kitty 🐈‍⬛,” She captioned a slideshow of photos in June 2022. “Swipe through for what pure happiness looks like.”

In the comments section, Khloé noted that the cat was True’s “first pet besides her fish Nemo,” and that her daughter had been “asking for Grey Kitty for awhile [sic] and once we moved I promised her we would get a cat. She hasn’t put her down since December lol.”

The mother-daughter duo later showed their love for their feline by dressing up as cats for Halloween in October 2022. “What True wants, True gets,” Khloé captioned photos of them posing with their pet in matching costumes. “I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween 🐈‍⬛ 🎃 Ground breaking [sic].”

Before Grey Kitty’s arrival, Khloé opened up about not being “ready for another fur baby” following Gabbana’s death. (The TV personality was six months pregnant with True when her pooch passed away.)

“But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house,” she wrote via Twitter in August 2021. “I desperately miss my Goober it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready. I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat.”

Adding that she didn’t “know anything about cats,” the former Revenge Body host continued: “I’ve been trying to persuade her to get a dog but she’s not falling for it. Sooooooooooo does anyone know of any good kitten rescues in Los Angeles?”