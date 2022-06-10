A purr-fect photo! Khloé Kardashian’s feline companion, Grey Kitty, has become a party of the family since they brought her home — and now her daughter, True, is feeling the love.

“True and Grey Kitty 🐈‍⬛ swipe through for what pure happiness looks like,” the Kardashians star, 37, captioned a Thursday, June 9, Instagram carousel of her 4-year-old little girl — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — and the kitten. In the snaps, True wore a pink tulle dress and sparkly shoes as she cuddled up to her pet cat. The kitten even matched True thanks to its delicate pink collar.

True’s famous family members couldn’t help but gush over the sweet social media photos. “The cutest! My baby girl,” Kim Kardashian replied in the Instagram comments, while grandmother Kris Jenner called her “precious” with a series of pink heart emojis.

The Good American cofounder and her little girl — who was born in April 2018 — recently welcomed their kitty friend after they settled into their new Hollywood Hills estate.

“It’s her first pet besides her fish Nemo,” Khloé added via Instagram comment, referring to the family’s pet fish. “She was asking for Grey Kitty for awhile and once we moved I promised her we would get a cat. She hasn’t put her down since December lol. She’s obsessed.”

She noted: “Grey Kitty is so patient with True. She’s a sweet kitty.”

True is not Grey Kitty’s only fan. The Strong Looks Better Naked author, for her part, is also known to snuggle up to their precious pet whether she’s lounging in bed or working out.

“My workout buddy,” Khloé gushed via Instagram Story in February, sharing a snap of the cat curled up next to her water bottle while in the gym.

Before Grey Kitty — and Nemo — joined the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s family, Khloé was a proud dog mom to Gabbana ahead of the dog’s January 2018 death.

“My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was six months pregnant,” the former Revenge Body host tweeted in August 2021. “Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house.”

She continued in her post: “I desperately miss my Goober it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready. I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat.”

True’s love of cats even served as the theme of her blowout birthday party in April. In addition to feline-inspired decorations, partygoers — including her Kardashian-Jenner cousins — received plush kittens that they could “adopt” and an assortment of cat Squishmallows. The party was capped with a real-life petting zoo, where attendees could hold tiny kittens.

