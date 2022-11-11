Comfortable in her skin. After discussing plans for a breast implant consultation, Khloé Kardashian opened up about her love for her body.

Following the reality star’s appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards, her followers had some questions about her body-hugging ensemble. “Respectfully were you worried about a titty popping out last night or naw @khloekardashian?” one social media user tweeted on Wednesday, November 9.

Kardashian, 38, for her part, replied, “I was worried the entire time lol it was in my head the whole time but thank goodness mine aren’t massive lol also, I was double sided tape all throughout the top of that dress but still I was worried.”

The Good American cofounder, who wore a bronze mesh gown which included an underboob-baring cutout, turned heads at the New York City even on Tuesday, November 8. The appearance came shortly after Kardashian discussed her potential plastic surgery plans during season 2 of The Kardashians.

While preparing for a red carpet premiere with Kris Jenner, the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed she booked a consultation with a surgeon. “I am not doing a Pam Anderson situation. It is literally what I was before I lost [weight],” she explained to Jenner, 67, who wasn’t thrilled by the idea.

Kardashian noted that she has had insecurities about her body in the past. “I am really contemplating getting my boobs done — it is something I think about all the time,” she shared in an October episode of the hit Hulu series. “I am wearing a latex top with a bra top so they look great right now. And I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want a fuller — like, when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have cleavage. Like, my sisters have ample cleavage.”

The California native joked that the producers needed to “see them without” her top, adding, “That’s for another show.”

During a bonus scene at the end of the episode, Kardashian teased her dream implant size. “I am not saying I want big jugs. I want a handful or a mouthful,” she told the cameras. “Just a little fuller. It is not a porno over here.”

Kardashian originally opened up about her history with plastic surgery during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,'” she told Andy Cohen in June 2021. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?'”

According to the businesswoman, she wasn’t trying to keep the procedure a secret. “No one’s ever asked me,” she said. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

After filming KUWTK for more than a decade, Kardashian admitted she struggled with her body image.

“When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure,” she detailed, referring to the reality series that aired from 2007 to 2021. “And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had, I think, a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”