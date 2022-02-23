Looking for the silver lining. Khloé Kardashian shared a series of cryptic quotes as she continues to work through her ups and downs with ex Tristan Thompson.

The Good American cofounder, 37, marked Tuesday, February 22, with a handful of inspiring messages via her Instagram Story. “22.2.22🤍 Manifesting happiness and peace of mind,” one quote read.

Another upload highlighted the special meaning of the date. “22-2-22 this is the last palindrome we will experience in our lives,” the passage noted. “May this day bring unexpected joy and miracles to everyone, may God bring you blessings in twos!”

The reality star’s positive posts come one month after Thompson, 30, confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols before splitting from Kardashian in June 2021. The fitness model, 31, sued the NBA player for child support before Us Weekly broke the news in December 2021 that Nichols welcomed a baby boy.

Thompson apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum while publicly confirming his paternity in January. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote via social media at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian began dating the Canada native in September 2016, welcoming their daughter, True, in April 2018. Shortly before the little one’s arrival, news broke that Thompson had cheated on the Strong Looks Better Naked author during her pregnancy. The pair initially stayed together, but they called it quits in February 2019 after Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods.

After briefly reconciling during the coronavirus pandemic, Us confirmed in June 2021 that the off-on couple called it quits once more. As her ex continues to make headlines, Kardashian is “focusing on herself,” a source exclusively revealed last month.

“[Khloé] is stronger this time around when it comes to Tristan,” the insider noted. “Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time.”

Kardashian has previously been open about the highs and lows of coparenting with the former Boston Celtics player, calling it “one of the hardest things [she’s] ever done” during an October 2020 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“You have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first — it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge,” she added at the time. “But to do it, I know how good I feel about myself. You put your kids first. It’s hard sometimes, but it pays off.”

Thompson, for his part, is seemingly facing challenges of his own with Nichols two months after their son’s birth. (The power forward is also the father of son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Nichols’ rep alleged in a statement to Us earlier this month: “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

