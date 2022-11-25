Ahead of Thanksgiving, Kim Kardashian looked back on all the life lessons she’s learned — including a seemingly pointed message about romantic relationships.

The Skims mogul, 42, shared an excerpt from a book titled 40 Things I Wish I’d Known at 40 via Instagram Stories. The title, which Kardashian highlighted, was then followed by a list of helpful advice.

“That if you risk all for love and it doesn’t work out, there is no failure because all love stories are, in truth, hero tales,” one entry read. “And no growth of the heart is a waste. Ever.”

A second item in the lengthy list revealed that “your choice of relationship partner” is one of the main sources of an individual’s “success (or failure), joy (or misery) and tranquility (or worry).”

The Kardashians star didn’t offer any further insight into what she thought about the author’s advice, but she did fervently “disagree” with the tip to “don’t ever step on a spider.”

Kardashian’s newfound lessons about love come several months after Us Weekly confirmed that she split from Pete Davidson after nearly one year together. While neither the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum nor the 28-year-old comedian have addressed their split, Us broke the news earlier this month that the Saturday Night Live alum had started seeing Emily Ratajkowski.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source exclusively told Us, noting that the duo are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

As Davidson and the 31-year-old Gone Girl actress — who shares son Sylvester, 20 months, with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard — continue to date, Kardashian seemingly subtly reacted.

“One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine,” a quote read on the Selfish author’s Instagram Story page on November 18. “Remember then when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

While Kardashian navigates the single scene, she’s found solace in her family — with whom she spent the Thanksgiving holiday. The reality TV star — who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — attended a festive family feast on Thursday, November 24, with her kids, siblings and mother Kris Jenner. All attendees even had custom portraits painted and displayed prominently on the wall. There was framed art to represent Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, the 67-year-old momager, Corey Gamble, Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker and all of their respective children.