Kim Zolciak-Biermann is sharing her “goals for 2024” after a year full of ups and downs.

After a fan Q&A via Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 28, Zolciak-Biermann recapped her resolutions, which included “trusting the process,” “being more present” and “less worrying.”

She also hoped to let go of “things that no longer serve me” and surround herself “with amazing people who are willing to grow and learn.”

Zolciak-Biermann, 45, concluded her post with one final resolution.

“Being more open to possibilities,” she added. “And so many more but I’m going to keep these close to my heart and will watch them unfold first before I share.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s wishes for 2024 comes amid her and estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s ongoing divorce battle.

In May, the former couple announced their split after 11 years together. They briefly reconciled in July, but Kroy, 38, ultimately filed for divorce a second time the following month.

Kim and Kroy’s divorce isn’t the only legal trouble they’ve faced with this year. Us Weekly confirmed in February that their Georgia home faced foreclosure and would be auctioned off in March. While the auction was ultimately canceled, the estranged couple put their house on the market for $6 million in October. The price has since been dropped to $5.5 million.

They were also ordered to pay Simmons Bank nearly $230,000 in October, Us confirmed at the time, three months after they were sued by the company for allegedly failing to make payments on a home equity line of credit in which they defaulted on. Kim was also sued by a debt collection company for over $156,000 after she failed to make payments on her HSBC/Saks credit card. Kroy, for his part, was hit with a lawsuit from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank in November for allegedly owing more than $13,000 in credit card debit.

The couple also reportedly owes the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, per court documents obtained by TMZ.

Despite their money woes, Kim sold a “bunch of stuff to buy her children gifts this year,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She wanted to give them a good Christmas.”

Kim and Kroy share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. He adopted Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, Kim’s daughters from previous relationships.

The insider noted that Kroy “didn’t buy a single gift” for the kids.

His lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told Us that Kroy opted for a different type of Christmas gift this year.

“Kroy did not buy gifts, a.k.a, ‘stuff’ for the children,” Bergstrom shared on Wednesday, December 27. “He didn’t sell purses, shoes, or wigs to get cash to turn into material goods; no argument, that was all Kim.”

He added, “What Kroy did give to his children for Christmas was his TIME and undivided attention. He took his children to church and then he cooked a big dinner for the family. Kroy gave his children the gift of time and Christmas memories, not just more stuff. Once the children opened the presents, Kim spent the rest of the day in her living space in the basement.”