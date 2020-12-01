Lord Disick on the brain? Kourtney Kardashian drove fans wild after sharing a cryptic and hilarious quote that alluded to her flirtatious relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 30, to repost a quote from her Poosh account that read, “Sometimes the universe will send an ex back into your life just to see if you are still a stupid heaux.” She captioned the post with three flushed-face emojis.

Kardashian and Disick, 37, dated from 2006 to 2015 and welcomed three children during their relationship: Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. While they have not been a couple since, their flirty Instagram exchanges and hangouts have indicated that getting back together may still be in the cards.

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship has taken a bit of shift recently — spending more time together and being more kind with each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “Scott has always loved Kourtney, and the door is open on his side in case she ever wants to take their relationship back to a romantic place.”

The insider noted that the pair’s “friends think they could get back together” one day, while a second source told Us that “if they were to start dating again, Kourtney would most likely be very private about it.”

In the five years since their breakup, both Kardashian and the Flip It Like Disick star have moved on, although neither of their relationships ended up working out. She romanced model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2018, while Disick dated Sofia Richie on and off from 2017 until this summer. He has since been linked to a number of women, including models Bella Banos, Megan Blake Irwin and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The New York native was first spotted with Hamlin, 19, on Halloween, and they got cozy on a beach in Malibu two weeks later. While they have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thanksgiving that she was “thankful” for Disick, further fueling rumors that they are an item.