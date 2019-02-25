Blood is thicker than water. Kylie Jenner hung out with her big sister Khloé Kardashian after her best friend, Jordyn Woods, was spotted making out with the Good American designer’s now ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The makeup mogul, 21, shared a Snapchat of herself wearing a green turtleneck and a dog filter on Monday, February 25, before panning the camera over to show her sibling, 34, in a gold sequined turtleneck.

“Hi,” she cooed to the Revenge Body host, who looked up from texting to respond back in kind.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this week that there was no beef between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars despite Jenner’s close relationship with Woods, 21.

“Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a source exclusively told Us. “That’s her sister.”

Woods, for her part, has “remained isolated” since her evening out with the NBA player, 27, on February 17, when the twosome were “all over each other,” according to an insider.

“Most of her friends have not spoken to her and she’s not responding to almost all of them,” a source told Us of the Life of Kylie star, who moved out of Jenner’s home on February 20, three days after the cheating scandal broke.

Added another insider: “It’s really sad for Kylie because Jordyn was Kylie’s only real friend and she feels lost.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is still following Woods on Instagram as of Monday, February 25, despite having unfollowed Thompson on Sunday, February 24.

“Khloé, Kourtney and Kim are cutting [Jordyn] off and [are] disgusted with her, but Kylie is more conflicted,” a source previously told Us. “She’ll be the most forgiving [toward] Jordyn, but right now it’s a mess.”

Still, there might be hope for the BFFs to patch things up in due time. “Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends,” a confidant said. “The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore. Time will dictate what happens here.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!