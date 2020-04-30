Solidarity, sister! Kylie Jenner showed Kendall Jenner some love via Twitter on Wednesday, April 29, after the model clapped back at haters regarding her love life.

Kendall, 24, fired back at trolls who gave her heat for dating multiple NBA players after she was spotted with Devin Booker on Wednesday while on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona.

One social media user wrote, “Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner,” alongside a video of three men playfully tossing a little girl in a circle, which led to a second user to replying, “maybe she passing them around.”

That’s when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chimed in with a NSFW response that had her little sister laughing.

“They acting like I’m not in full control of where I throw my cooch,” the reality TV star tweeted back on Wednesday.

Kylie, 22, weighed in on the humorous reply, writing, “lmfao tweet of the year.”

The Kylie Cosmetic’s founder also tweeted, and later deleted, another response to Kendall’s zinger, writing, “love a good cooch throw.”

The Wednesday tweet isn’t the first time Kendall has defended herself and her history of dating basketball players.

In July 2019, the star fired back when a meme suggested that she had dated five different players, including Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.

“Starting 5 of NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated,” the meme read, to which the TV personality replied, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.”

Before being linked to Booker, 23, who dated Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods in the past, Kendall was with Simmons, 23.

While dating the Philadelphia 76ers star, Kendall went on a double date with Woods, 22, and Booker — while the Life of Kylie alum was still in the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle.

The California native was last seen with Simmons in February, after calling off their relationship for the second time in May 2019 and briefly reconnecting. The two started their on-again, off-again romance in May 2018.

Kendall previously dated Griffin, 31, beginning in September 2017 before calling it quits less than a year later in March 2018.