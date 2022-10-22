Clapping back! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent seemingly slammed ex Randall Emmett after he shared his thoughts on her dating life — and made it clear that being a mother is her top priority.

“Side note: I’ll move on with my life when I know my daughter and her future are safe,” Kent, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 21, just one day after the 51-year-old producer said that he hopes the reality star will “stop talking about him” and “move on” now that she’s seeing other people.

“Randall is happy Lala is having other relationships,” the filmmaker’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday. “He hopes this will help her move on with her life and find peace.”

Emmett’s comments come in response to the Bravo personality being vocal about her newfound single status. Kent first revealed that she “might be in love with someone” during an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live earlier this month. The “Give Them Lala” podcast host couldn’t stop gushing over her mystery beau at the time, noting that the pair were set up by a mutual friend.

“We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun,” Kent explained, sharing that the unidentified guy in her life was 38 years old. “I love his brain. He’s very smart. His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn.”

While attending BravoCon 2022, Kent also teased to Andy Cohen that she’s been “having a lot of sex” since moving on with her new man.

Later that day, however, Kent exclusively told Us that viewers “won’t see me, like, dating” on season 10 of the Bravo series, which is likely set to premiere in early 2023. She did, however, hint that viewers would see footage of “the first boy I slept with since my last relationship.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder and Midnight in the Switchgrass director got engaged in September 2018 and welcomed daughter Ocean three years later. (Emmett, for his part, also shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.)

Five months after Kent gave birth, however, the Vault star sparked split speculation when she removed Emmett from her Instagram profile. Us confirmed in November 2021 that the pair had called it quits for good as rumors of the Florida native’s infidelity swirled.

“The trust is gone,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that the Irishman producer was “trying to win her back.”

One month later, Kent commented on the cheating allegations, explaining that the rumors led her to change her tattoo, which was initially dedicated to the Fortress writer.

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls,” she shared during a December 2021 episode of her podcast. “[And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from [‘Rand’] to ‘bRand new.’”