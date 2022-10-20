Taking the high road? Randall Emmett sounded off on his ex-fiancée Lala Kent’s choice to be vocal about her new romance — and steamy sex life — following their 2021 split.

“Randall is happy Lala is having other relationships,” the filmmaker’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, October 20. “He hopes this will help her move on with her life and find peace.”

The statement concluded: “Maybe now she can stop talking about him every opportunity she gets.”

The Midnight in the Switchgrass director, 51, and the Vanderpump Rules star, 32, got engaged in September 2018 after going public with their relationship earlier that year.

The duo welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021. Emmett, for his part, also shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Five months after giving birth, Kent sparked split speculation after she removed Emmett from her Instagram profile in October 2021 as rumors of infidelity surfaced.

Us confirmed in early November 2021 that the Utah native and the Irishman producer called it quits. “The trust is gone,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, adding that Emmett was “trying to win her back.”

Earlier this month, Kent teased a new relationship while appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, saying she “might be in love with someone.” The Bravo personality couldn’t stop gushing over her mystery man during the October 7, noting that they were set up by a mutual friend.

“We’ve hung out like, literally, that was the third time. We had a lot of fun,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host said at the time, revealing that the man was 38 years old. “I love his brain. He’s very smart. His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn.”

While attending BravoCon 2022, Kent teased during a taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she’s been “having a lot of sex” since moving on with her new beau.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder, however, exclusively told Us on Saturday, October 15, that fans “won’t see me, like, dating” on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

Instead, she teased that viewers would see footage of “the first boy I slept with since my last relationship.”