Another dig? After Lala Kent announced her rebranded — and solo — “Give Them Lala” tour, some fans couldn’t help but question whether the reality star threw shade at her ex Randall Emmett in the process.

“I’ve got a brand new format for the tour & its everything I’ve ever dreamed of. Of course I will spill the tea, give behind the scenes commentary, Q&A, have inspiring guests, and most importantly we will get to know each other. I can’t wait to hang out with you 🤍,” Kent, 31, wrote alongside an Instagram video announcing the news on Monday, December 20. “I’ve cut the fat. It’s bigger. It’s better. The bRand new tour is happening. 👑.”

An account for the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” replied, “Cut 👏🏻 the 👏🏻 fat,” which had a second fan pointing out, “I noticed that too! 🤣Um, literally? Figuratively? Both? 🤣.”

Another follower applauded the Vanderpump Rules star for the subtle shade, writing in the comments section, “‘I’ve cut the fat’ bahahaha STOP.”

The tour announcement comes after Kent previously confirmed that she was going to be taking over the podcast on her own following her split from Emmett, 50.

“Hello, my loves. I am so excited to introduce my brand-new podcast, ‘Give Them Lala,'” the Utah native shared in a November episode clip, after changing the name from “Give Them Lala … and Randall.”

Kent and Emmett originally announced their engagement in 2018 after going public earlier that same year. The pair welcomed their daughter, Ocean, now 9 months, in March after postponing their wedding ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic one year prior.

The Bravo personality sparked breakup speculation after she removed all traces of the director from her social media in October. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that they had ended their engagement.

At the time, Emmett announced that he would be stepping down from his joint podcast venture with Kent.

“I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone. [I’m going] to focus right now on family and my children — Ocean, London, Rylee — and also my film business,” he explained in a November episode, referring to his kids with Kent and with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. “I made that decision and I hope that my 15 followers stay loyal to the podcast, while you don’t hear my voice. But I think that’s — for me right now — the right thing to do for myself and I just want to be super focused right now.”

Since their split, the Give Them Lala author has offered her followers a glimpse at how she is doing post-split. After showing off her tattoo swap (tweaking her “Rand” tattoo to “bRand new”), the actress explained how seeing photos of Emmett with women in Nashville inspired the change.

“I found out about the pictures of his name we shall not mention and the Nashville girls. [And] I decided on October 20th, the day of my book signing, that I was going to change my tattoo from [‘Rand’] to ‘bRand new,'” she explained on her podcast in November. “The ‘bRand new’ tattoo is such a vibe. It’s just such a fun thing to say, ‘Like, I’m brand new” … and it’s in my handwriting — and I am brand new. With everything that’s going on, my mind is right, you know? … Boss ass bitch.”

One month later, Kent opened up about what a “mindf–k” it was when she found out about Emmett’s infidelity.

“I think I ignored a lot of things that I probably shouldn’t have, but I think I ignored them because. He’s good at what he does,” the singer said during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, December 21, noting that she would have “put million upon millions of dollars on him never creeping around on me.”

For Kent, learning the news “blindsided” her after all the work that she put into trying to make their relationship work.

“I think that’s what is so hard to stomach for me is that even when we weren’t connecting, I was so loyal and faithful. I was not sending inappropriate text messages. I was like in it. I went straight to him. If I was ever feeling unhappy, I was willing to do couple’s therapy. I started going to therapy on my own,” she added. “Like I was doing anything I possibly could to make sure that he and I would stand the test of time. To feel like I was doing all of that really for nothing. I mean, I look back on these years with him and I can’t remember any of it.”